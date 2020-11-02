757 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 757 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 65,845.
There are a total of 57,397 confirmed cases and 8,448 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 121 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake County and Oneida County are in the moderate risk category. Bannock County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County, Franklin County and Power County are in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 30,525 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 18,279 cases.
The state said 28 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,643, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 555.
There are 4,238 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,995 cases among health care workers.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 632.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 5 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 14 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 24 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 87 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 157 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 344 people were 80+
94.12% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.23% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.
87.12% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.88% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 0 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|15,352
417
122
69
|2,147
164
11
18
|181
4
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|873
3,909
1,068
210
1,366
515
1,160
35
|46
535
161
33
124
131
107
6
|7
50
9
4
9
9
9
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|4,803
308
2,791
1,052
95
509
290
40
|1,074
30
365
211
12
41
36
7
|38
2
4
4
1
4
1
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|1,953
1,308
229
323
326
72
59
89
|885
403
78
70
73
3
5
15
|14
23
4
2
2
1
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|4,295
478
93
186
285
|288
55
116
3
5
|51
1
1
3
20
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|941
380
990
147
85
|60
22
36
18
5
|24
1
1
0
3
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|9,697
392
1,025
373
58
435
|807
65
153
36
7
54
|111
6
10
5
2
8
|TOTAL
|57,397
|8,448
|632
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
Comments