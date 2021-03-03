Teton County, Wyo. COVID-19 vaccine registration now open for Phase 1c Subgroups

Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department has now opened registration for both the employment and higher risk population-based Phase 1c groups. Individuals who qualify for the COVID vaccine in Phase 1c through either (1) the higher risk population-based groups or (2) through their employment can now add themselves to the registration list.

Health officials will use this information to allocate appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning the second week of March. Individuals will be randomly selected from the registration list weekly depending on vaccine availability.

The population groups that can now register include:

Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce who are unable to physically distance or telework (See Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce for a complete listing of essential workers.)

Those with the following conditions: moderate-to-severe asthma; hypertension or high blood pressure; liver disease; overweight (BMI 25-30); Thalassemia;

People 50-64

People who are homeless

People living in dormitories

Due to the large number of employees who qualify for the COVID vaccine in Phase 1c, officials are asking individuals to register themselves. The Health Department will be communicating with as many qualified employers as

possible to share resources on the COVID-19 vaccine in both English and Spanish along with a direct link to the registration form. Officials encourage employers to not only speak to their staff about registering for the COVID

vaccine but also share the available resources on the COVID vaccine. Employers can find our COVID vaccine toolkit HERE.

At this time, the following sectors are not included in Phase 1c (this is not an exhaustive list, if you think you qualify in 1c please see the link above for Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Document): Administrative staff not included in earlier phases, ecommerce, marketing, photography, artists, outdoor recreation, Hotels, Bed and Breakfasts, dude ranches, Airbnbs, personal service providers, hairdressers, makeup artists, gym staff, personal trainers, yoga instructors, pilates instructors, retail store employees, wedding and event planners, bands, musicians, movers, resort employees, museum employees, car sales, interior designers and interior decorating.

These groups will be included in Phase 2, general public. Officials expect to open registration for the COVID vaccine to the general public and other workers in May.

As of March 1, 2021, Teton County has given out 5,360 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is allocated to receive 7,320 more first doses in March. The March allocation includes both the Pfizer and Johnson and

Johnson vaccines.