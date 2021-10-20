FDA authorizes booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, says mix and match OK

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized booster doses of both COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday and also said any of the three authorized vaccines could be used as a booster is a "mix and match" approach.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization for boosters of Moderna's vaccine for people fully vaccinated at least six months ago who are also at least 65, or who are at least 18 and who are high risk of severe COVID-19 or have frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

"The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA added in a statement.

"The use of each of the available COVID-19 vaccines as a heterologous (or 'mix and match') booster dose in eligible individuals following completion of primary vaccination with a different available COVID-19 vaccine," the FDA said.

"To clarify that a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2," it added.

The-CNN-Wire

