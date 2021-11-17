COVID-19 UPDATES: 650 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 301,841.
There are a total of 239,622 confirmed cases and 62,219 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,697 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 177,826 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,710,008 total doses have been administered. 847,863 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,496. Out of those cases, 25,590 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 117 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 19 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 651 active cases and 363 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,527 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 131,674 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,113 cases.
The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,198, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,227.
There are 13,353 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,677 cases among health care workers.
17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,801.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 46 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 304 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 664 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,049 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,593 people were 80+
93.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
91.39% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.61% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,287
3,541
1,189
568
|11,780
748
347
239
|811
49
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,781
11,095
2,872
489
3,078
1,477
2,348
83
|343
5,214
1,451
222
872
851
874
24
|27
224
53
12
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,019
1,674
8,920
4,320
385
1,540
912
85
|6,725
849
1,332
1,492
131
301
319
29
|223
5
40
49
6
17
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,445
3,802
417
614
1,117
524
384
251
|5,481
3,292
606
486
574
201
188
114
|196
126
21
15
23
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,513
5,152
1,192
895
1,866
|3,748
1,030
461
432
192
|429
115
42
28
63
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,473
1,567
4,355
986
529
|822
687
323
669
283
|101
38
39
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,340
2,112
3,215
1,482
438
1,266
|5,681
757
1,006
196
107
639
|558
67
68
40
12
47
|TOTAL
|239,622
|62,219
|3,801
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
