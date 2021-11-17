COVID-19 UPDATES: 650 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 650 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 301,841.

There are a total of 239,622 confirmed cases and 62,219 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,697 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 177,826 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,710,008 total doses have been administered. 847,863 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,496. Out of those cases, 25,590 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 117 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 19 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 651 active cases and 363 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,527 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 131,674 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,113 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,198, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,227.

There are 13,353 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,677 cases among health care workers.

17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,801.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

46 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

304 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

664 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,049 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,593 people were 80+

93.53% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.18% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

91.39% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.61% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,287

3,541

1,189

568 11,780

748

347

239 811

49

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,781

11,095

2,872

489

3,078

1,477

2,348

83 343

5,214

1,451

222

872

851

874

24 27

224

53

12

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,019

1,674

8,920

4,320

385

1,540

912

85 6,725

849

1,332

1,492

131

301

319

29 223

5

40

49

6

17

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,445

3,802

417

614

1,117

524

384

251 5,481

3,292

606

486

574

201

188

114 196

126

21

15

23

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,513

5,152

1,192

895

1,866 3,748

1,030

461

432

192 429

115

42

28

63 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,473

1,567

4,355

986

529 822

687

323

669

283 101

38

39

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,340

2,112

3,215

1,482

438

1,266 5,681

757

1,006

196

107

639 558

67

68

40

12

47 TOTAL 239,622 62,219 3,801

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.