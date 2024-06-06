Chance of thunderstorms with above normal temperatures

For Thursday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 80’s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunny for Saturday, with a high temperature in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. South winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday with gusty winds. A high temperature in the mid to upper 80’s.