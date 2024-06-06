Hay bale fire on pickup trailer leads to driver’s arrest

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Hay bales on the back of a pickup's trailer caught on fire Thursday afternoon on US 20 at the County Line Road exit. It's unknown how the fire started, though several reports called it in.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters from multiple departments, who had to bring in a tanker truck.

As officers were investigating the incident, they found out the driver of the pickup had an arrest warrant. He was arrested by Jefferson County deputies.

Westbound lanes were closed temporarily and traffic had to be directed around the fire. One lane was reopened by 4:25 p.m.

The pickup was not damaged and no injuries were reported. The identity of the man has not been released.