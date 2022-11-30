COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,462 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,462 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 506,232.
There are a total of 388,553 confirmed cases and 117,679 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 113,069 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 466,025 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,702,682 total doses have been administered. 965,994 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,166. Out of those cases, 42,382 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 565 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 189 cases in the last seven days and 501 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 113,751 cases.
The state said 61 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,735, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,133.
35,407 cases received any booster dose.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,268.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 195 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 417 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 949 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,449 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,166 people were 80+
94.79% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.83% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.34% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.66% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|127,307
7,157
2,448
806
|28,382
1,574
596
444
|1,110
72
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,178
18,398
4,334
795
4,027
2,378
3,063
130
|830
9,388
2,599
462
1,417
1,410
1,617
43
|32
308
68
15
55
67
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,606
2,889
13,595
6,678
691
2,373
1,713
116
|12,039
1,461
2,014
2,536
226
552
769
37
|301
9
55
69
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|15,052
6,568
621
863
1,409
769
624
353
|8,751
4,376
1,016
783
1,107
328
302
171
|269
172
34
20
31
18
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|39,119
8,153
1,751
1,819
2,544
|6,943
1,878
595
861
493
|644
197
68
44
79
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,609
2,535
6,849
1,488
914
|1,638
938
707
1,104
424
|159
58
54
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|56,381
2,926
4,793
2,088
629
1,653
|12,183
1,224
1,674
450
158
938
|716
83
91
54
16
59
|TOTAL
|388,553
|117,679
|5,268
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.