COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,336 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,336 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 510,535.

There are a total of 391,210 confirmed cases and 119,325 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 114,013 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 469,922 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,736,204 total doses have been administered. 967,818 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,534. Out of those cases, 42,826 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 569 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 126 cases in the last seven days and 501 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,193 cases.

The state said 55 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,915, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,159.

39,943 cases received any booster dose, and 363 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

16 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,303.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

420 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

954 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,455 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,185 people were 80+

94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.81% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

92.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 128,068

7,211

2,464

811 28,971

1,622

599

453 1,110

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,253

18,553

4,365

816

4,058

2,403

3,085

130 837

9,520

2,617

459

1,426

1,423

1,630

47 32

309

68

15

56

61

68

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,826

2,905

13,644

6,725

691

2,389

1,718

116 12,110

1,476

2,043

2,568

226

565

770

37 301

9

55

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,187

6,626

636

873

1,420

783

639

354 8,812

4,406

1,024

793

1,115

355

307

177 271

172

34

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,402

8,204

1,761

1,821

2,559 7,020

1,900

608

863

501 649

197

69

44

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,728

2,569

6,874

1,498

931 1,668

938

720

1,106

428 159

58

55

38

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,668

2,948

4,834

2,102

636

1,659 12,439

1,247

1,709

454

159

944 718

85

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 391,210 119,325 5,303

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.