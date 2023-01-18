COVID-19 UPDATES: 659 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 659 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 514,326.

There are a total of 393,401 confirmed cases and 120,925 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 114,881 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 473,123 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,755,491 total doses have been administered. 974,034 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 2 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 43,689. Out of those cases, 43,070 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 571 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 50 cases in the last seven days and 502 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 114,669 cases.

The state said 39 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 19,063, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,181.

41,608 cases received any booster dose, and 1,161 cases received the bivalent (updated) booster dose.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,344.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

3 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

66 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

196 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

426 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

961 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,466 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,202 people were 80+

94.78% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.82% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.41% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.59% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 128,725

7,257

2,482

814 29,649

1,638

604

460 1,126

73

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,312

18,714

4,399

822

4,097

2,434

3,102

130 842

9,628

2,632

467

1,444

1,440

1,639

49 32

311

68

15

57

61

68

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 35,140

2,923

13,691

6,782

701

2,398

1,726

117 12,211

1,484

2,056

2,582

227

565

775

37 300

9

56

69

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 15,248

6,652

639

876

1,425

785

641

356 8,852

4,420

1,026

796

1,127

361

307

178 272

173

34

20

31

19

12

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 39,629

8,256

1,781

1,825

2,585 7,113

1,922

622

869

513 657

198

69

44

80 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,790

2,587

6,907

1,515

940 1,688

957

739

1,143

428 161

58

55

39

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 56,954

2,959

4,866

2,113

645

1,662 12,688

1,259

1,736

462

160

951 725

86

92

55

16

59 TOTAL 393,401 120,925 5,344

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.