Amber Alert Issued for Rupert Teen
The Idaho State Police and Minidoka Sheriff's Office have activated the Amber Alert system for a missing 14 year old female.
Police say the teen was allegedly taken by two men, Thursday morning in Rupert.
They are searching for the men, last seen driving a gray, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, with 2M plates. They are possibly traveling to Santa Rosa California. The plate is number 2M 77260
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact
208-434-2320 or 911 immediately.
VICTIM: FORD,NAYELI MICIELA
Age: 14
Sex: F
Race: I
Hair: BRO
Eyes: BRO
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 175
Clothing: LAST SEEN WEARING HOT PINK TANK TOP WITH RUFFLES, DENIM SHORTS, WHITE
AND BLACK
ADDIDAS SHOES
SUSPECT: VILLANUEVA GALARZA, C
Age: 35
SEX: M
RACE: W
Hair: BLK
Eyes: BRO
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145
SECOND SUSPECT
NAM - ANAYA ALCANTAR, SERGIO J
DOB - 20011114
SEX - MALE
RACE - WHITE
ETHNICITY - HISPANIC
HGT - 6'6"
WGT - 140
EYE - BRO
HAI - BLK
Color: GRAY
Year: 2011
Make: CHEVROLET
Model: MALIBU
Style: 4 DOOR
License#: 2M77260
State: ID
Direction of Travel: POSSIBLY HEADED WESTBOUND TO SANTA ROSA CALIFORNIA.
Incident City: RUPERT
Incident State: ID
Incident Zip Code: 83350
Incident Summary: CHILD WAS TAKEN BY THE TWO SUSPECTS AT APPROX.7:50 AM
04/16/2020.POSSIBLY
HEADED WESTBOUND TO SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA
