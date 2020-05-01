Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) Temperatures forecast for Saturday morning, have led the National Weather Service in Pocatello to issue a Frost Advisory.
FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
SATURDAY:
- WHAT…Temperatures falling to between 32 and 37 degrees may
result in patchy frost formation.
- WHERE…The Arco Desert, Mud Lake area, and Upper Snake Plain
north and west of Idaho Falls.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday morning.
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Cover them
or bring them inside if possible.
