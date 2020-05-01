Skip to Content
Frost Advisory issued for Saturday morning

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) Temperatures forecast for Saturday morning, have led the National Weather Service in Pocatello to issue a Frost Advisory.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT
SATURDAY:

  • WHAT…Temperatures falling to between 32 and 37 degrees may
    result in patchy frost formation.
  • WHERE…The Arco Desert, Mud Lake area, and Upper Snake Plain
    north and west of Idaho Falls.
  • WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday morning.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
    left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Cover them
or bring them inside if possible.

