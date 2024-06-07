Young girls donate lemonade stand money to local animal shelter

The Snake River Animal shelter received three special visitors today, a group of 12-year-olds who have been raising money for the shelter.

Dallas Burggraf, Hailey Davison, and Faith Johnson started their summer off by hosting a lemonade stand. The goal was to raise $100.

“It was kind of difficult because there were a lot of cars that drove by and they waved, or there were people that just drove by and it didn't even look at us,” Johnson said.

The idea started with Burggraf, who claims to have done it the longest.

She started making lemonade five years ago, “because I see other people do it, and I just thought I could make a lot of money by doing it.”

Michelle Zeil-Dingman the executive director of the shelter, thanked the girls for their thoughtful donation.

“We are taking care of, at any point in time, over 100 animals in the building and saving over 1200 lives each year,” Dingman said. “So, every single penny for our nonprofit goes to taking care of them.”

The girls were given the opportunity to meet several of the animals, including kittens and a very excited beagle.

Davison encourages other kids to try running a lemonade stand for the shelter.

“It's not that hard to show just a little bit of kindness,” Davison said.

The girls hope to continue their stand and raise money for diabetes awareness.

If you would like to support their cause, the stand is located at Green Tree Lane and the corner of Harder.