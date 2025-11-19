“Incredible Idaho Women”: a new book celebrating Eastern Idaho’s unsung heroes and increasing literacy

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - This month, BoiseDev proudly released its latest work, "Incredible Idaho Women," a captivating book that celebrates the lives and achievements of 43 remarkable women throughout Idaho's history, from the pioneering settlers of the past to the trailblazing figures of today.

With vivid storytelling and rich illustrations, the book unveils the inspiring narratives that have shaped the state and highlights the contributions of women who have forged paths in various fields.

The inspiration for this literary work originated from a trip that the book's curator, Kara Jackson, took with her husband to Sun Valley last summer. While biking along Celebration Meadows, she discovered a statue of Gretchen Fraser, the 1948 Olympic skiing champion.



"I was kind of shocked as a native Idahoan skier that I didn't know about Gretchen," Jackson said. "So that was kind of like the lightbulb moment where I realized, there's a lot of other really cool stories about Idaho women that we don't know about."

Jackson embarked on a year-long journey to write and develop the book. She collaborated with a team of nine members from BoiseDev to gather research, conduct investigations, and discuss the contributions of women across the state.

"When we were looking through and trying to choose which women to feature in the book, we really took the perspective that incredible can mean a lot of things," Jackson said. "Anybody can be incredible if they choose to. We all have unique sets of talents and abilities...and we can all be incredible if we choose to."

Accompanying every story is a beautiful illustration that portrays each woman accomplishing her legacy in a unique and artistic way.

"We worked with ten Idaho artists to commission portraits for every single woman featured in the book," Jackson said. "They're all different styles, beautiful, and colorful, and each portrait really captures the spirit of that woman's story."

The book highlights the contributions of women from Sacajawea to Barbara Morgan, as well as locally recognized figures such as Betty Penson-Ward. It is designed for readers of all ages and features several notable women from East Idaho, including former legislator JoAn Wood, Dr. Catherine Riddle from the Idaho National Laboratory, Mary Augusta Fletcher, and Rebecca Mitchell.

For every book purchased, BoiseDev will be donating one to an Idaho nonprofit library, school, or child in need.

"We are working with several different nonprofit partners to get those books out in the hands of those who could really use these stories," Jackson said. "The goal and intent is no matter who you are, what your interests are, there's going to be a woman who speaks to you."

"Incredible Idaho Women" is available now at local bookstores throughout Idaho. To purchase a copy of the book or merch online, click here.