Light The World Giving Machine ribbon cutting ceremony for Rexburg location

Rexburg, ID (KIFI) — Large crowds are anticipated at Hemming Village for the launch of the Rexburg Light The World Giving Machine, occurring from December 1st to 14th, ahead of the holiday season. This machine is part of the Light The World Giving Machine charity, which aims to spread the spirit of Christmas and provide a helping hand to those in need.

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency shows how a Giving Machine works at the global launch event for the 2025 Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center on Temple Square on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The Light the World Giving Machine, an initiative funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, encourages community members to support local and global charitable causes during the holiday season.

The Giving Machine previously operated in Chubbuck in November before moving to Hemming Village.

The Giving Machine in Rexburg will offer five local charities for donors to choose from, including Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, the Family Crisis Center, the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center, the Ronald McDonald House of Idaho, and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission. Donors will also have the option to choose from various international charity organizations.

The Giving Machine is an innovative charity that facilitates giving in an accessible and engaging way. By integrating modern technology into the charitable process, the machine enables individuals to make purchases that directly support various humanitarian efforts.

Users can swipe their credit cards at the machine and select from a range of items to donate. Rather than purchasing traditional goods, such as candy or snacks, patrons can donate essential resources to those in need worldwide.

Other options may include providing essentials such as socks, prenatal care for expecting mothers, or meals for seniors facing food insecurity within local communities. This model not only streamlines the donation process but also raises awareness of the diverse needs across different societies worldwide.

The Giving Machine serves as a bridge between those willing to help and communities in need, promoting a culture of meaningful giving. Since its launch in 2017, the initiative has raised nearly $50 million for people in need worldwide.

The Rexburg location will operate from December 1 to 14, with hours from 10 AM to 9 PM.

