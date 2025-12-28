Sunny Sunday and colder final days of 2025

After much wet weather and fluctuating warm temperatures across the region, our skies have cleared, and temperatures have dropped below freezing for the final days of 2025. Cooler Arctic winds are giving residents across Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming a slight chill as we close out the year and enter 2026.

Sunday will remain sunny, with a high of 27 degrees, followed by a chilly Monday morning with a low of 8 degrees. This will be the week's coldest day, with highs holding below freezing. High temperatures at the start of the final week of the year will be in the lower 30s. While temperatures will be cooler, drier weather should provide a welcome pause after several days of unsettled holiday weather.

Looking ahead, high temperatures will gradually rise through the middle of next week, but overnight lows will remain in the teens after Monday. Some high-pressure ridging will support these dry conditions we'll experience, only light winds, and a gradual warming trend will occur by New Year's Day. No weather hazards or impacts are currently expected. Be aware of patchy ice on the roads in the mountain passes near the Island Park area.

There is a chance of mixed rain and snow returning to our area by New Year's Day on Thursday, and moisture will continue to move into the weekend.