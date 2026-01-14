Water Tower demolition update

Idaho Falls (ID) - The original water tower demolition, previously delayed over the weekend, has officially begun. The delay, due to strong winds that began on Friday afternoon, allowed a reassessment of the equipment inventory, and a second crane was added to the demolition site as a result.

According to City Official Kimberly Felker, the tower's contractor determined that an additional crane would be necessary to ensure the safe removal of the lid from the 89-year-old landmark. The second crane is now set up on site, and the contractor plans to begin removing the water tower lid for the remainder of the week, weather permitting. At this point, there is no set timeline for when the lid is anticipated to be fully removed.

The new water tower, which stands 177 feet tall from ground level, was filled and officially put into service on December 22. Prior to its official use, the new tower was filled multiple times—a standard practice in water tower construction—to check for leaks in the piping and ensure proper function. The tank, which holds 1 million gallons—double the capacity of the old tower—fills at approximately 4,000 gallons per minute. The well that services the tower reaches a depth of roughly 300 feet. Funding for the new tower came from ten years of city savings and water rates.

Due to the extensive nature of the demolition, the tower's teardown isn't expected to be complete until early February.