Eagle Rock Art Guild spring show opening soirée at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is celebrating local creativity with the opening of the 2026 Eagle Rock Art Guild Spring Show, a diverse exhibition featuring the work of artists from across the region.

An annual exhibition, this year's gallery, titled The Work of Today’s Guild Membership, opens to the public on January 22 and runs through March 14. It showcases a wide range of artistic styles and media, including landscapes, abstract works, sculpture, and more, all created by current members of the Eagle Rock Art Guild.

Museum officials say the annual show highlights both the diversity of artistic voices in the region and the long-standing partnership between the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and the Eagle Rock Art Guild, one of the area’s oldest arts organizations.

In addition to the guild exhibition, the show includes the Helen Auuperle Senior Scholarship Exhibition, which honors outstanding graduating high school seniors pursuing education in the arts. The scholarship recognizes the legacy of Helen Aupperle, a founding member of the Guild and a respected art educator in Idaho Falls.

The museum is also featuring additional exhibitions during the same period, including a thesis exhibition by Jaymi Jones, work by Tony Carpenter, and new pieces from The Museum Artist Group, offering visitors an even broader look at the region’s creative community.

The Eagle Rock Art Guild Spring Show opens with a free public reception on January 22 at 5 pm, featuring live music and light refreshments. Admission to the museum and exhibition is free.

For more information about the exhibit and ongoing events at the museum, click here .