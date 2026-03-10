Windy conditions stay strong as moisture moves into mountains

A wind advisory remains in place as strong gusts persist throughout the region. Expect pretty heavy wind gusts this afternoon, but an overall calmer breeze throughout Tuesday in the Snake River Plain. These winds will gradually decrease throughout the week, but in the meantime, you'll want to keep hold of your hat.

We’re caught between two large air masses this week, and as they keep a tight pressure gradient, this in turn creates the strong winds we are experiencing. At the moment, a strong northwest flow just off the surface continues to bring higher wind speeds. A few cold fronts will slide through the region this midweek. As a result, we'll see isolated mountain snow showers, along with the gusty winds.

Tuesday will be partly sunny for the Snake River Plain. Meanwhile, our mountain locations near the Montana and Wyoming state lines will see a chance of isolated snow. It will be a bit chillier today, with high temperatures reaching the lower to mid 40’s in the Snake River Plain. Winds will be from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Windy and mostly sunny for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. A rapid warmup is expected tomorrow onward. Winds will drive in from the southwest around 15-25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert and Lower Snake River Plain.

WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening.

For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.