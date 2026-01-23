Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - This weekend, outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers have the incredibly unique opportunity to experience the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival - a celebration of adventures on the big screen.

Happening at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls, the international film festival is bringing a collection of independent outdoor films that have traveled to thousands of communities worldwide.

The festival, which originated in Banff, Alberta, is known for its breathtaking cinematography and storytelling, showcasing extreme sports and environmental journeys set against some of the planet's most dramatic landscapes.

Here in Idaho Falls, film lovers will have three nights of films beginning at 7 pm from January 23-25th, with each evening featuring a different lineup.

Tickets are still available for the weekend's schedule, offering locals a chance to see some of the most compelling adventure filmmaking, sure to make an outdoor enthusiast out of people of all ages.

To purchase tickets and view the film festival's weekend lineup, visit the Idaho Falls Arts Council's website page here.