On Saturday, the ISU Homecoming Parade will start at 10 a.m., followed by the Homecoming Football game versus Southern Utah at 4 p.m.

The bonfire will start at 7 p.m.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Idaho State University will hold their annual homecoming bonfire Wednesday night at the ICCU Dome.

