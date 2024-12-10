Skip to Content
Idaho State University Physics Department receives large anonymous donation

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– An anonymous donor pledged $100,000 for physics students at Idaho State University.

The pledge was made towards the Meadows Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship awarded to two physics students a year.

"This gift will greatly increase the amount that the endowment will be able to pay out each year to students in scholarships, which is really critical now more than ever with the increase in the cost of living and the cost of education," said Blair Devenberg, philanthropic associate with Idaho State's College of Science and Engineering.

The only thing known about the donor is that they are an ISU alum who graduated from the physics department.

Sam Ross

