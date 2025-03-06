Survivors text messages provide chilling evidence in Idaho College Murders

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - A newly unsealed motion in the Bryan Kohberger case is providing a closer look at evidence submitted by the prosecution.

Recently released transcripts of text messages reveal that on the night four Idaho college students were stabbed to death, two of their surviving roommates were frantically trying to reach their friends.

The roommates, identified in court documents as DM and BF, appear to have been awake and discussing the possibility of a masked trespasser with "bushy eyebrows" approximately five minutes after the attack. Based on her statements to police and audio from a security camera next door, the attacker is believed to have left the house shortly after 4:17 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

After DM, allegedly saw the suspect in a mask, she unsuccessfully tried to contact the victims, according to a report by Fox News.

"Kaylee," DM wrote to murder victim Kayle Goncalves in a text. "What's going on?"

DM then contacted the other survivor, BF, who was in the basement at the time of the murders.

"I'm Freaking out RM...No one is answering," DM wrote to BF, according to court transcripts. "I'm rlly confused rn."

BF responds, "Run...Down Here."

Six hours later, the survivors continued to message the murder victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. Around seven hours after the murders took place, one of the surviving roommates called 911.