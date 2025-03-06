Brad Compher sentenced to life without parole for murder of Nori Jones

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Convicted murderer Brad Compher was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a decades-old murder case out of Pocatello. Judge Javier Gabiola also sentenced Compher to a $5000 civil penalty.

Compher was convicted of first-degree murder in March of 2024 for the brutal stabbing death of Nori Jones.

Jones was found dead in her home on September 28, 2004.

Using DNA evidence from Jones's sexual assault kit and a fingerprint on a window that had the screen cut out, investigators were able to link Compher to the crime. Compher's DNA was found on that window frame with a 1 in 93 trillion chance that it was anyone else's.

For more information on the investigation and background of the trial, click HERE.