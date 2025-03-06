Skip to Content
Breaking News

Brad Compher sentenced to life without parole for murder of Nori Jones

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 4:02 PM
Published 3:56 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Convicted murderer Brad Compher was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a decades-old murder case out of Pocatello. Judge Javier Gabiola also sentenced Compher to a $5000 civil penalty.

Compher was convicted of first-degree murder in March of 2024 for the brutal stabbing death of Nori Jones.

Jones was found dead in her home on September 28, 2004.

Using DNA evidence from Jones's sexual assault kit and a fingerprint on a window that had the screen cut out, investigators were able to link Compher to the crime. Compher's DNA was found on that window frame with a 1 in 93 trillion chance that it was anyone else's.

For more information on the investigation and background of the trial, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content