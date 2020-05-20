Idaho Falls Parks and Rec challenges the community

Life

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With kids not in school and people working at home, the Idaho Falls Parks & Rec Department has stepped up.

"It's a great opportunity to do self-directed leisure," Recreation Superintendent, Chris Horsley said. "It's something that's anybody can go out and do."

840 stands for the number of minutes you would rack up if you exercised 30 minutes a day for the 28-day challenge. However, 500 minutes also works to get a unique sticker.



"840's, the goal, but hey, let's face reality we all fall short," Horsley said. "So, give it what you got and if you get 500 or more, come down, visit us, and you'll get your sticker "

The Challenge has received over 3,000 views on Facebook and a lot of questions on what activities count.



"Bicycling, longboarding, rollerblading, even walking or jogging, and running," Horsley said. "The idea is to get moving. No matter what the mode is., we just want to inspire you. Inspire you to get out and get moving. So just anything that's unusual that gets you out and going, that's human-powered, that's something that can count."

If you want to participate in the challenge you can click here.