Dig up dinosaur fun at Fall Fossil Fest
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Idaho Museum of Natural History will host its fourth annual Fall Fossil Fest on Saturday, October 12.
The event offers dinosaur enthusiasts a chance to learn more about Idaho's fossil history through hands-on, interactive events and lectures.
Fall Fossil Fest is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Idaho State University campus. Tickets can be purchased on the museum website or at the door on the day of the event.