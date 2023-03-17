New webpage to help identify stray animals at Pocatello Animal Shelter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Is your pet missing? Pocatello Animal Services has a newly added feature to assist pet owners looking for their lost animal(s) – the Stray Animal List.

The new page will allow pet owners the opportunity to view pictures of the stray animals recently accepted into the shelter. Stray animals are held at the Pocatello Animal Shelter for three business days, Monday through Saturday (closed Sundays and major holidays), to give owners time to claim their stray animals. This page allows pet owners to monitor and watch for their lost pets online before visiting the shelter. The goal of this feature is to reunite pet owners with their pets in a timely and efficient manner.

To reclaim a missing animal, a pet owner over the age 18 must present their photo ID and proof of ownership of the animal to the shelter staff. Pet owners who are missing a pet are encouraged to check the webpage daily. The page is updated at least once per day, excluding weekends.

Currently, four cats and seven dogs are listed on the Stray Animal List. To view the animals on the Stray Animal List, visit the Pocatello Animal Services page on the City’s website, Pocatello.gov, and click the “Stray Animal List” icon.