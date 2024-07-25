Frankfurt airport suspends flights after climate protesters block runways

By Duarte Mendonca, Kathleen Magramo, Alex Stambaugh and Edward Szekeres, CNN

(CNN) — Germany’s busiest airport temporarily suspended flights on Thursday after climate activists glued themselves to the tarmac in a protest against the use of fossil fuels.

The airport, used by nearly 60 million travelers last year, advised passengers not to travel to the facility and its website showed multiple flights diverted or canceled as demonstrations took place on at least one taxiway.

In an update, the airport said flights were “gradually resuming” after the temporary suspension of air traffic “due to a police operation.”

Six protesters glued themselves to a taxiway, according to activist group Oil Kills.

“The sun hasn’t risen yet, but air traffic in Germany has already been brought to a standstill,” it said on X.

Climate activist group Letzte Generation, or “Last Generation,” posted videos and photos on X that appeared to show its members on the tarmac.

“Airports are places where it becomes apparent that what was seen as normal in the past is something we cannot afford anymore today. Gas and coal are threatening our existence,” Letzte Generation said on X.

The protests in Frankfurt came a day after climate activists staged a series of demonstrations at airports across Europe.

On Wednesday, Letzte Generation members glued their hands to the tarmac at Germany’s Cologne-Bonn airport. Three protesters were detained in that incident, according to Oil Kills.

In Norway, Oil Kills said three people were detained at Oslo airport after breaking onto the tarmac to demand “bold climate action from the Norwegian Government.”

In Spain, Oil Kills said five people were intercepted by police at Barcelona airport, with one arrested and the others fined.

Oil Kills said a further nine people blocked security gates at Helsinki airport in Finland, also causing disruption to passengers.

