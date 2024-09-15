Best red carpet looks from the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards

By Oscar Holland, CNN; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — Red carpet season is underway and the biggest names in television are descending on LA’s Peacock Theater for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Returning to its normal September slot (after the actors’ and writers’ strikes pushed last year’s ceremony to mid-January), the Emmys often hint at which TV shows may later clean up at the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. They also, often, foretell the fashion trends that will reign large on Hollywood’s red carpets over the coming months.

The year’s nominations comprise a host of actors with bona fide fashion credentials and luxury label ties, from Loewe brand ambassador Greta Lee to Calvin Klein underwear model Jeremy Allen White (nominated for their roles in “The Morning Show” and “The Bear,” respectively).

Fashion-watchers will also be looking out for new style icons amid the casts of shows appearing at the Emmys for the first time, like “Shōgun,” which picked up 25 nominations, that included Creative Emmys, the most of any series this year.

See below for some of the red carpet’s best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

