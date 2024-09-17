The world’s best hotels for 2024 revealed

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

London (CNN) — The Capella Bangkok didn’t have the easiest of beginnings. It opened in 2020, in the first year of a global pandemic that had the hospitality industry on its knees.

However, just four years later, this sanctuary overlooking the Chao Phraya River has taken the top spot in the second edition of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, which was announced at an awards ceremony in London on Tuesday night.

All of the hotel’s 101 rooms are spacious and light-filled, but the riverside villas, all with private gardens and plunge pools, are a unique highlight of this five-star offering in Charoenkrung, Thailand’s oldest neighborhood.

“When you come to Bangkok, it’s crazy, it’s chaotic, it’s funky, it’s noisy,” general manager John Blanco told CNN Travel after the ceremony in London’s Guildhall, “but when you come to the hotel, you’re in this little moment of Zen: the sanctuary, the garden with beautiful trees full of birds.”

Capella Bangkok’s director of marketing Josephine Png told CNN Travel her favorite spot in the hotel is “on the terrace by the river under the trees.” By day, it’s “super tranquil,” she said, but by night, the river comes alive with the spectacle of passing party boats.

Opening during the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, said Blanco, as it gave them time to get to know their neighbors. “Covid gave us an opportunity to really get warm and fuzzy and close with the Thais, who are amazing customers.”

Now the rest of the world has been discovering the hotel too – and many of them are making repeat visits, Blanco said. “Thailand is one of those destinations, it’s very sticky. It’s a destination that you fall in love with and you need more of. It’s almost like a drug.”

Asian success

Capella Bangkok was one of four hotels in the Thai capital to make the Top 50, with the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River appearing at No. 12 and No. 14 on the list respectively, while The Siam was at No. 26.

It was very much Asia’s night, with seven out of the top 10 hotels being from the region.

Hong Kong was represented by the Rosewood at No. 3 and The Upper House at No. 5, while the 137-year-old Raffles Singapore – birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail – was in sixth.

In eighth place, Soneva Fushi in the Maldives was also winner of the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2024. After all, this is a resort so dedicated to barefoot luxury that guests hand over their shoes on arrival, and they are not returned until it’s time to leave.

The 45-story skyscraper Bulgari Tokyo, at No. 22, won the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024.

Stars from the rest of the world

Last year’s winner, the 24-key Italian property Passalacqua, overlooking Lake Como, was in second place this year.

The $3,000-a-night Cheval Blanc in Paris jumped up the list this year to fourth place and the City of Light was also represented by the stately Hôtel de Crillon at No. 15 and Le Bristol at No. 40.

Host city London also had a good showing, with established classics Claridge’s and The Connaught at No. 11 and No. 46 respectively and Raffles London at The OWO (No. 13) taking the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award.

Dubai behemoth Atlantis The Royal shot up to ninth position this year, scooping the Highest Climber Award, and the lower-key The Lana, at No. 23, was another success story from the emirate.

Mexican wellness escape Chablé Yucatán, built around a sacred Mayan pool, placed at No. 16 and was named Best Hotel in North America.

The Calile, a stylish and airy urban resort in the lively James Street area of Brisbane, Australia, was named Best Hotel in Oceania, ranking at No. 25. Last year it was the sole Aussie representative, but in 2024 it was joined by the Tasman in Hobart at No. 49.

The two highest African entries were both from Marrakech: La Mamounia at No. 31 and Royal Mansour at No. 38.

Although the full top-50 list was unveiled on September 17, the Royal Mansour had already been announced as the “world’s most welcoming hotel” last month as a teaser leading up to the big awards ceremony.

The Peninsula Istanbul, which opened on the banks of the Bosphorus just last year, won the American Express One to Watch Award.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels

1. Capella Bangkok

2. Passalacqua (Moltrasio, Italy)

3. Rosewood Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc Paris

5. The Upper House (Hong Kong)

6. Raffles Singapore

7. Aman Tokyo

8. Soneva Fushi (Maldives)

9. Atlantis The Royal (Dubai)

10. Nihi Sumba (Wanokaka, Indonesia)

11. Claridge’s (London)

12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

13. Raffles London at The OWO

14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

15. Hôtel de Crillon (Paris)

16. Chablé Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico)

17. Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc (Antibes, France)

18. Maroma, A Belmond Hotel (Riviera Maya, Mexico)

19. Four Seasons Firenze (Florence, Italy)

20. Borgo Santandrea (Amalfi, Italy)

21. Desa Potato Head (Seminyak, Bali)

22. Bulgari Tokyo

23. The Lana (Dubai)

24. Rosewood São Paulo (São Paulo, Brazil)

25. The Calile (Brisbane, Australia)

26. The Siam (Bangkok)

27. Park Hyatt Kyoto (Kyoto, Japan)

28. Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel (Cape Town, South Africa)

29, One&Only Mandarina (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)

30. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (New York)

31. La Mamounia (Marrakech, Morocco)

32. Four Seasons Madrid

33. Capella Singapore

34. Four Seasons at the Surf Club (Surfside, Miami)

35. Hotel Bel-Air (Los Angeles)

36. Eden Rock (St. Barths)

37. Aman New York

38. Royal Mansour (Marrakech)

39. Amangalla (Sri Lanka)

40. Le Bristol Paris

41. Gleneagles (Auchterarder, Scotland)

42. Castello di Reschio (Umbria, Italy)

43. Suján Jawai (Rajasthan, India)

44. Singita Lodges (Kruger National Park, South Africa)

45. Six Senses Zighy Bay (Oman)

46. The Connaught (London)

47. The Brando (French Polynesia)

48. Hotel Esencia (Tulum, Mexico)

49. The Tasman (Hobart, Australia)

50. Kokomo Private Island (Fiji)

