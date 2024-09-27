What the stars wore to Paris Fashion Week

By Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — Paris Fashion Week is underway, and celebrities are out in full force as some of the biggest brands of the fashion world put not only their collections, but their VIP pulling power on display.

Whether it’s running between shows or being spotted in the front row, A-listers are taking every opportunity to turn a look. So far we’ve seen Kendall Jenner debut a peroxide blonde long bob, Cardi B rock a set of razor-sharp alien bangs at Mugler and the hotly anticipated return of Bella Hadid from her two-year modeling hiatus.

With many of the blockbuster shows still to come, including Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton who close up the showcase next Tuesday, these superstar fashion moments show no sign of stopping. Here’s who’s been helping the city of lights shine brightly this week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.