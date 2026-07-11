The mistakes foreigners make when bathing naked in Japan

By Maureen O’Hare, CNN

(CNN) — In our latest roundup of travel news, we bring you bathing tips from an onsen expert, a bear encounter in a Tibet hotel room, plus a new ranking of the world’s most liveable cities.

Bathing and swim spots

Japan’s famed hot springs, or onsen, are one of the country’s unique attractions, but international visitors need to be aware of the unspoken protocols, such as strict punctuality and – sometimes – waterproof bandages to cover tattoos. Oh, and full nudity is required.

A Japanese hot spring expert shares her advice on how to best enjoy the experience and how to avoid dangerous temperature-related mistakes, so a trip to the ER isn’t a new stop on your vacation itinerary.

Just a few years ago, a swim in Paris’ River Seine might have landed you in the hospital, too, thanks to toxic levels of pollution. However, the river was cleaned up ahead of the Paris Olympics and now it’s the most fashionable new swim spot in the French capital – particularly with this year’s record-breaking heat.

Full nudity is mandatory in a Japanese onsen but in scenic Varenna, on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como, it’s a different story. The fishing village has become the latest tourist destination to introduce a fine for anyone found wandering its streets bare-chested or in swimwear.

From bareness to bears: A Tibetan brown bear caused havoc this week in Naqu, Tibet, when it sauntered into a hotel, drank bottled water at reception and entered a guest’s room. Watch here.

America’s best towns

Continuing our countdown of America’s Best Towns to Visit in 2026, we have Lawrence, Kansas, at No. 9.

Lawrence looks like Main Street perfection — a vibrant haven of craft breweries, indie bookstores and historic hotels. But beneath this charming Midwestern façade lies a fierce, rebellious soul.

Twice burned down in the Civil War era, this town has always resurrected itself. That spirit survives today as Lawrence’s historic Massachusetts Street fights a new battle to keep big chains out and local uniqueness in.

Be sure to also check out our full list and our No. 10 town, Roanoke, Virginia.

For World Cup visitors to the USA, however, there’s been a surprise hit tourist attraction, with more than 4,000 branches across the country: Walmart.

The retail behemoth, where bigger is always better, is taking advantage of the social media chatter and hosting VIP tours for international fans in New Jersey and Miami.

Destination inspiration

El Hierro, the most remote of Spain’s Canary Islands, was once believed to be the westernmost edge of the known world. In fact, it was the last piece of land that Christopher Columbus saw after leaving Europe before encountering the Americas in 1492.

Today, it’s a destination for modern travelers looking to rekindle their own sense of discovery. There are no resorts and no direct flights, but the island’s admirers say the choppy two-and-a-half-hour ferry ride from Tenerife is worth it.

The science of kimchi

Researchers in Seoul are working on how to perfect the recipe for kimchi, Korea’s fermented vegetable side dish, in a lab. Daniel Dae Kim, host of CNN Original Series “K-Everything,” gets together with three-Michelin-starred chef Corey Lee to investigate.

In case you missed it

He asked a stranger on the internet to be his European tour guide.

Then they fell in love. (For CNN subscribers only).

A lavish wedding. World Cup dreams. A nationwide blackout.

What do you remember from the week that was?

The world’s most liveable city for 2026 has been revealed.

It’s a European capital spread across two coastal islands.

America’s most iconic sandwiches.

And where to find them.

The-CNN-Wire

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