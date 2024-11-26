Where to find free Thanksgiving dinners

If you are looking for a meal on Thanksgiving. Below is a list of dinners and times by city.

Community Dinner Table & Food Pantry: Come hungry and leave full! On Thanksgiving Day, there will be a free Thanksgiving meal from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot, 168 South University Avenue.

Idaho Falls

Join us for the Idaho Falls Community Thanksgiving Dinner! All are welcome to come to this FREE meal.

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM (Doors open at 11:20 AM)

Location: Idaho Falls Elks Lodge (640 E Elva St)

Visit https://idahofalls.salvationarmy.org/.../community... for more information.

Soda Springs

A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Thursday at the Caribou County Senior Center in Soda Springs. The meal will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the senior center, 60 S. Main St.

St. Anthony

The Lions Club will be having its 26th annual free Thanksgiving Day dinner on Nov. 28. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the South Fremont Junior High School. There will be ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, rolls, pies and more. There is also a takeout option if people can’t attend in person. Call Lyndon Rinehart at (208) 390-6537 for more information.

If you know of an organization or group offering a free meal not found on this list, please email our news desk at newsdesk@localnews8.com.