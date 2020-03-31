Idaho Falls 2020 Liberty on Parade theme announced

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 theme and award categories for this year's Liberty on Parade for the 4th of July.

The theme will be: “2020 Vision: O Say Can You See.”

Parade entrants are asked to use this theme in some way when designing and decorating their entry. Parade entries will be judged prior to the start of the parade beginning at 8:00 a.m. on July 4.

Awards will be given in the following categories: Best School Spirit Award, Best Band Award, Best Dance Group Award, Best Commercial Entry, Best Non-Commercial Entry, and Grand Prize- Best Entry Overall.

Parade entry award winners will be accompanied by a banner displaying their award in the parade.

To register your entry for the parade, click HERE or contact Stacy Butcher at programs@idahofallschamber.com.