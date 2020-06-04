4th of July Parade canceled in Jackson

Holidays

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KDIK) - The Jackson Hole Chamber has canceled the 4th of July Town Parade for 2020.

The Chamber plans to focus on promoting other safe celebrations, including fireworks, supporting local businesses, visiting nearby Parks and family time.

This decision comes after updated guidelines announced a 250-person limit with 6 feet between each household at all outdoor gatherings was essential to ensure proper safety.

“It’s a very difficult decision to cancel a beloved tradition in Jackson,” Special Events Manager, Britney Magleby said, “but the inability to limit and spread crowds ultimately made the decision for us. The safety of our community and visitors is our first priority.”

The Chamber will feature Fourth of July events and updates here.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has confirmed their fireworks display on July 3 and 4, and Snow King Mountain fireworks are confirmed for the 4.