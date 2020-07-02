Officers stress water safety over the holiday weekend

Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - More people than normal may take to the water this weekend, as warmer weather arrives just in time for the holiday. Law enforcement is emphasizing water safety in anticipation of the busy weekend.

Water levels are higher than normal right now, due to the storms we saw this week.

"Obviously with higher flows you have a lot of obstacles running in the river," Madison County Officer Moroni Burton said. "You've got big snags logs that are floating create some good hydraulics around some of those rocks around the dikes, so lots of things to watch for when you're on water."

Whether braving the river, or on a calm lake, holiday revelers will still want to assign a designated driver.

"Something that some people may not know is you can still be charged with a DUI on the water," Burton said, "in which case it's not a DUI because you're not driving a vehicle on the road. We call it operation under the influence."

In fact, officers can charge any watercraft operator for "operating under the influence." The law applies equally, whether you captain speedboat, kayak or even a paddle-board.

Officer Burton says one of the most basic safety precautions remains a top concern for law enforcement.

"We love to see people wearing life jackets, all the time every time you're on a boat. On our boats, it's required. So even if we come out on a rescue and you're stranded, you can't get on our boat without a life jacket."