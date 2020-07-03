Watch local firework shows here virtually

Holidays

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You don't need to crowd together to have fun celebrating Independence Day. You can watch the local Fourth of July firework shows on Saturday here virtually on our website.

In Rexburg, the 1st Annual East Idaho Liberty Celebration will take place on Saturday from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. We will be streaming that live from our Rexburg Skycam.

You can watch the East Idaho Liberty Celebration fireworks HERE.

In Ammon, Light the Community will start at 10 p.m. Saturday. Be sure to tune into 100.7 as Sandhill Media will be broadcasting for the firework show.

You can watch the Light the Community fireworks HERE.

And if you are looking for something to do during the day, check out our list of events HERE.