Jackson firework shows canceled due to fire danger

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - Due to the fire danger increasing to record high hazard conditions, unseasonably high temperatures predicted next week, and no significant precipitation in our future, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay has canceled all July 4th firework displays.

“Although a plan to move fireworks from Snow King to a county location bordering town has been in the works, the messaging of holding fireworks while entering this epic drought is inconsistent,” Clay said. “Weather projections continue to indicate this could be one of the driest years on record. Everyone together – homeowner and visitor alike – must be keenly aware of the dangerous summer we are beginning.”

Fire restrictions for public and private land are anticipated to be declared, making open fires and other ignition sources prohibited.

“This is a strong message to our community to join together to eliminate all human-caused fire risk,” Chief Brady Hansen said. “I urge everyone in the community or visiting the area to be very aware of the extremely dry conditions this summer.”

Homeowners are urged to begin preparing their properties for a wildland fire event and remain aware of daily conditions.

“Winds tend to increase in the afternoon and humidity drops low then too,” Clay said. “If we get a fire on the ground, afternoons will be the most dangerous and challenging for the public and for firefighters.”

Fireworks are illegal in Teton County and all surrounding public lands.