Halloween trunk or treats are right around the corner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Halloween is coming up this Sunday, and trunk or treats are happening Thursday and continue into the weekend.

Some of them have kids walking to grab their candies while others will be drive thru's to pick up the goodies.

Here's a list of events in Idaho Falls:

Thursday, October 28: College of Eastern Idaho, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 28 through Saturday, October 30: Boo at the Zoo (Idaho Falls Zoo), 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: The Real Heroes on Memorial Drive, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: Bonneville High School, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: Grand Teton Harley Davidson, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 31: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office also reminds us to stay safe during this halloween weekend. Parents and kids are advised to go to familiar neighborhoods and stay on the sidewalks when possible. Drivers and motorists are advised to take extra precaution on both Saturday and Sunday night when driving in these neighborhoods due to the increased pedestrian traffic. The Sheriff's office also advises us that they will take extra patrol through these areas to ensure safety for families.