Idaho Foodbank working to alleviate hunger with Hope for the Holidays Campaign

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – November marks the beginning of The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays Campaign which runs through December.

The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 2 million meals each month.

Unfortunately, for many Idaho families the winter season brings additional financial stress. This can make the holidays less joyful for those struggling to make ends meet. With the support of the community, The Idaho Foodbank is working to allow everyone, regardless of their current financial situation, to have a holiday meal and nutritious food on the table throughout the season.

For those hoping to help, there are events and activities happening across Idaho during the Hope for the Holidays campaign. This includes activities that make everyday tasks, such as buying your groceries, fueling up your car, or shopping for gifts a way to support The Idaho Foodbank and your community.

“As a statewide organization, we appreciate the support we receive from every corner of Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “It is a testament to the way people in Idaho work together and continue to support their neighbors during tough times.”

Statewide activities during the Hope for the Holidays Campaign include Albertsons Turkey Bucks campaign, Stinker Stores Stomp Out Hunger, as well as Giving Tuesday. In addition to these statewide activities there are events in each region of Idaho.

Pocatello and the Treasure Valley will each have an Empty Bowls event online this year. There is also Sacks for Hunger with Boise State University throughout their football season. The University of Idaho and Idaho State University Food Fight has the two schools and their boosters competing to raise funds and food for those in need. The Food Fight competition ends at their football game on November 20th. Holiday Heroes in North Central Idaho and Cranksgiving in Eastern Idaho are even more opportunities for communities across Idaho to help their neighbors receive a holiday meal.

