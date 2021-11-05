Idaho K-6 students invited to submit art for 2021 SDE holiday cards

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education is now accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website. One artwork will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.

“We receive hundreds of wonderful entries each year, and it’s one of the most joyous parts of the holiday season at the State Department of Education,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “The creativity, talent and imagination students put into their entries make it hard to choose winners, but the process is a lot of fun.”

The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6, with a winner selected for each grade. See last year’s winners and guidelines for this year’s contest at https://www.sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.

Holiday artwork for the contest must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, Nov. 29. Digital submissions are allowed, but the art still must be hand drawn. Find a form for digital submissions on the SDE website. Mail entries should be mailed to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.

Entries should reflect holiday or winter scenes and cannot include copyrighted images such as Garfield the Cat, Bugs Bunny or Disney characters. Drawings should be on 8.5 x 11.5-inch paper in landscape format and labeled with the student’s name, grade, school, district and teacher’s name.

Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items. Pencil drawings and fabric designs are not suitable for our printing process and will not be selected.