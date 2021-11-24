Lions Club to host free Thanksgiving dinner after year off

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Lion's Club in St. Anthony, with assistance from the Ashton Lion's Club, invites everyone to come to the South Fremont Junior High on Thanksgiving and enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal is free, but donations are accepted.

They do have more than 200 takeout boxes for people who cannot make it to the junior high.

This is the 23 year the Lion's Club has provided a free meal. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Depending on the year, they feed about 500 people.