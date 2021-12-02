Christmas village display in Ashton

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Christmas is in full swing in Ashton at the Museum of Henry's Fork.

For the second year in a row, the Christmas village display at the museum is getting people in the holiday spirit.

Local artist Joyce Leonard painted the murals on the walls and helped get everything organized for this year.

Leonard says the tradition started last year with a donation from a local couple.

"About 80 buildings and people and all the accessories that went along with it," Leonard said. "And so we set that up. Then this year we got thinking about it more about what we wanted."

Through a couple of purchases and specialty pieces being made, this year's display is about double to size of last year.

"Now we've got over 100 big pieces, over 80 medium pieces, and several hundred people and trees, and animals," Leonard said.

The 13 tables make up several displays, featuring areas such as historic Ashton, farming, and Henry's Lake.

Admission is free and open to everyone.

The display will be open:

December 4t from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

December 10 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (with Santa from 4-6)

December 13-16 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

December 17 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. (with Santa from 4-6)

December 20-24 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

December 27-29 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For the first time, when Santa is there people can also bring their pet and have a photo of it taken with Santa for $10. That money will go to the Upper Valley Humane Society.