Ammon light parade “Lightapolooza” set Saturday

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday evening, the City of Ammon is hosting the Lightapolooza parade of lights starting at 6 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies with the Ammon Division, Ammon Fire, and City of Ammon Public Works will be working hard to safely secure the parade route and close several intersections during the event.

Streets along the parade route will begin closing in various areas after 5:30 p.m. and will reopen as soon as possible when the parade is finished.

This year’s event will consist of more than 40 entries that start at the intersection of Eagle Dr. and Sunnyside Rd., go East to Ammon Rd., North to 17th St., West to Midway, then South to McCowin park where more lighting and santa events will take place followed by a fireworks display.

Everyone involved with Lightapolooza is working hard to have a safe, smooth, and efficient event for everyone to enjoy. To help accomplish that, they recommend and advise the following: