Holiday sale on 2022 War Bonnet tickets

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department has announced a special holiday sale on all tickets for the upcoming 2022 War Bonnet Round Up-Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo.

Tickets are on sale now until December 24, 2021, online at www.warbonnetroundup.org. Anyone who purchases tickets during that time will receive a 20% discount on their purchase. Tickets for last year’s War Bonnet Round Up sold out quickly, so fans who would like a special stocking stuffer, at a discounted price, should act quickly.

“This is just a fun way for us to offer a little holiday cheer and a special treat for all our War Bonnet Round Up fans,” said Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Last year was an amazing year for us. We sold out and sold out quickly, so we wanted to do a little something special for folks who might have missed our or wanted to get a jump on 2022.”

The 2022 War Bonnet Round Up-Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, will be held August 4 to August 6 at Sand Downs. This will be the 111th Anniversary of the historic rodeo. The PRCA sanctioned event showcases national caliber stock and talent and always features some of the best rodeo athletes in the world.

“We are really excited for 2022 because it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Holm said. “In 2021 we were coming out of the pandemic. The year before we had to cancel the rodeo because of Covid, so 2021 was kind of a rebuilding year for us. This next year we will be back and ready for a real celebration, so it’s going to be exciting to see all the great talent, specialty acts and other attractions we are able to put together for the community.”

For more information on the War Bonnet Round Up-Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, visit www.warbonnetroundup.org or call the Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department at 208-612-8482.