Lions Club to host Thanksgiving dinner in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) - Everyone who needs a place to go for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday is invited to the St. Anthony and Ashton Lions Club Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Anthony Junior High School Cafeteria.

The Junior High School is located at 550 N 1st W in St. Anthony, near the High School.

Lynden Rinehart, a volunteer in the St. Anthony Lions Club, says thanks too many generous donations from local businesses in the community, there will be plenty of food for everyone.

"We do 22 turkeys, 14 hams, 150 pounds of potatoes, raw potatoes. So we cook, we have raw, real mashed potatoes. We about ten gallons gravy, 80 pounds of corn, 16 pounds of stuffing, 16 pounds of yams, dozens of rolls and probably 50 to 70 pies. Any kind of pies you can think of," Rinehart said.

The organizers for the dinner estimate nearly 500 people attended last year. They say with that many hungry mouths fed not much was left over.

"So last year we didn't have a whole lot left over. So we go by that. What we have left over after the meal has been served. So this year we added a little more," Lions Club volunteer Lorriane Taylor said.

Brenda Brackenbury, a fellow Lions Club volunteer, adds the Ashton and St. Anthony Lions Club are grateful for all the help they have received so far and those that will volunteer tomorrow at the dinner.

"We cannot put it on without communities help the donations. We'll need us to cook the turkeys and the ham and the food that goes with it and just the people that come out on a daily basis to a yearly basis to come out and help and support the Lions Club."

John Scafe, a member of the Ashton Lions Club, add it's a regional draw for the dinner.

"It's all community wide, clear from Island Park down to Madison, Idaho Falls, Rigby all over. Everybody is all invited. There's a lot of dinners around, so we hope that nobody goes hungry at all. This year for Thanksgiving."

The Lions Club dinner is not the only dinner available for people who need a place to go.

The Salvation Army will also host a dinner at the ELKs lodge located at 640 E Elva St, Idaho Falls from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And in Pocatello, Señor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta located at 1600 Pocatello Creek Rd, Pocatello is serving the community that needs it a Thanksgiving meal for a free. They will be serving turkey and mashed potatoes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.