Rekindle your love this Valentine’s Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Valentine's Day is just weeks away, and it's never too early to start planning ways to make your significant other feel special.

Experts say finding that spark and even re-sparking the fire in your relationship this season doesn't have to be costly or time consuming.

It's all about understanding your significant other and connection.

"Stay away from commercializing your love and instead concentrate on creating relationship activities that really commemorate your love. Things that are important to the two of you. Number two, another thing that you can do is you can also invest in your love. And so that means that an investment is something that doesn't pay off right away, but is something that has that gives you a payout in the future," Relationship and Marriage Coach, Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario said.

Dr. Del Rosario encourages using creativity when planning your celebration.

She suggests:

Doing something nostalgic – recreating your first date or dancing to music you listened to throughout your love story.

Spending quality time together – relaxing together at home or cooking a meal.

Planting a tree to symbolize your commitment to each other.

Dr. Del Rosario says these things can help rekindle your love, which in turn, can improve your life.

"Even health outcomes are better. When we have wonderful relationships, we're able to be love and to give love. And so it's important, this important aspect of our humanity and of our well-being. So we need to make the investment and learn how to build healthy, strong and fulfilling relationships," Dr. Del Rosario says.

According to Dr. Del Rosario, the more you listen to your partner, the more ideas you may be able to come up with as a couple and grow together.