“Remind them that they’re not forgotten” –Valentines for Seniors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – JustServe Idaho Falls is looking for those who want to share the love this Valentine's Day season. For a fourth year, the service group works to create and deliver Valentine cards to local senior citizens.

Schools, church groups and locals are encouraged to join JustServe in creating and making cards.

Those interested in making a card can follow the organizations "Heart to Heart" template or get creative and create some of their own.

Drop off bins are located out front of Senior Solutions at 2296 N Yellowstone Hwy #301. Cards can be dropped off from now until Feb. 8.

Idaho Falls' Mayor Rebecca Casper and Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti have declared Feb. 14, 2024 as 'We Love Seniors Day,' another way to show seniors they are not forgotten.

For more information, head to JustServe's website.