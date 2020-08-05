Online courses are only option for hunter and bowhunter education

Outdoor Games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Instructor-led hunter education and bowhunter education courses are not being offered due to COVID-19 concerns.

You can instead take an online course that will allow you to receive your certification, purchase your license and hunt this fall.

In mid-March, the in-person field day requirement for hunter education was temporarily waived, allowing Fish and Game to follow health recommendation for social distancing while still providing necessary instruction and certification of beginning hunters.

“The public safety of our instructors, staff, and students are our primary concerns," Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Manager Brenda Beckley said. "We have seen an increased interest in our classes, and want to maintain a path for the public to gain certification.”

Both courses can be taken on almost any device — tablet, smartphone or desktop — and are self-paced. The courses can be completed in one sitting or a little at a time over several days. Both courses are for students who are at least 9 years old.

The online hunter education course costs $24.50, and. For more information and to sign up for this course, click HERE.

The online bowhunter education course costs $30.00 and is for those looking to purchase an archery-only permit in Idaho or if they are a first-time bowhunter. Students receive certification without attending a field day. For more information and to sign up for this course, click HERE.