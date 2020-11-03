New IDFG licensing system gives buyers more options, features

Outdoor Games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game has launched a new licensing system with a new contractor, and hunters, anglers and trappers will see new and more customer friendly services and options when buying licenses, tags and permits.

Here’s a quick look at some of the differences you will see.

If you buy licenses, tags and permits at vendors

No changes, but more buying options.

If you buy online

Buyers will have a variety of new options available when they purchase from gooutdoorsidaho.com, including: