Fish and Game seeks comments about several proposed rule changes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game is launching a negotiated rulemaking process and wants to hear from you about four dockets of proposed rule changes.

The comment period opened on March 3.

You can view the negotiated rulemaking notices HERE.

You can view and comment on each of the rulemaking proposals by visiting Fish and Game’s public comment page, or by following the respective links below. The deadline for comments for each is indicated under each individual proposal.

There will also be public negotiated rulemaking meetings for each of the proposals. People have the option of attending the meeting via telephone/videoconference but are required to sign up in advance. The meeting dates and times, as well as instructions on how to sign up for them, can also be found by following the links below.

For more information about the rulemaking process, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/about/rulemaking.

Summaries of the potential rule changes include:

This rulemaking proposal would:

Provide a delegation of director authority to regional supervisors to issue authorization for control of wildlife or open special seasons to address wildlife depredation.

Replace the current “sign up card” process for in-person testimony with a more flexible process for providing name and address for administrative record purposes.

Deadline to comment: March 11

This rulemaking proposal would consolidate the rule sections for the authority of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to establish season and limits by proclamation; consolidate game management unit and zone descriptions and land closures, and requirements for wounded game.

Deadline to comment: March 24

This rulemaking proposal would consolidate current/pending rule language for Rules Governing the Taking of Upland Game Animals (IDAPA 13.01.07) and Rules Governing the Taking of Game Birds (IDAPA 13.01.09) into one chapter and revise some existing rules.

Deadline to comment: March 24

This rulemaking proposal would increase the annual limits of deer and elk tags set-aside for allocation to outfitters for their clients not to exceed the statutory maximum of 25% of the nonresident general deer and elk tag annual limits.

Deadline to comment: March 24